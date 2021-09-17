Staying unsettled through the weekend and first half of next week as we await a cold front

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend we will remain in an unsettled, tropical airmass as the Remnants of Nicholas finally dissipates, but there are changes in the forecast for next week.

The first part of the upcoming week will remain similar to the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers and storms. A cold front is set to push through the southeast by late Tuesday into Wednesday helping to clear us from the humid tropical air and bringing cooler, drier air to the region. Late next week after the passage of the cold front we will see some very pleasant temperatures along with another taste of all as readings only get to near 80.

Temperatures during the short term will be in the mid to low 80s and running 3-4 degrees below average; however, after the frontal passage afternoon highs could be 7-10 degrees below average. Morning lows will right near average for this time year through the short term and 5-8 degrees below average by the end of next week.