COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —This morning: Tracking rain and storms for southern portions of the News 3 viewing area, storms will not be severe but heavy rain and frequent lightning possible.



Staying unsettled today thanks to a stalled-out boundary just to our south, rain and storms will continue this afternoon as temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s.



The stalled-out front will begin to slowly lift north as a warm front Friday, showers and storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and then becoming more scattered on Saturday afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 80s Friday but will warm up to near 90 on Saturday.

We will likely stay unsettled through early next week with temperatures staying below average.