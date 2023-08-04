COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Watch out for scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning through the early afternoon. Storms should stay below severe limits, but a few may contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Showers and clouds should keep temperatures on the cool side with highs only reaching the upper 90s to low 80s.

Staying unsettled this weekend with several chances for rain and storms as we sit under northwest flow. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon into the early evening, the best chance looks to be Columbus and areas west into east Alabama. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible after 4 PM Sunday afternoon.