Staying warm and muggy but a fall cold front is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Another day, another chance for showers. The tropical airmass that was once Nicholas continues to sit over us but it won’t last for long! Staying humid with off and on showers today, temperatures staying mild as well but a cold front will slide through on Wednesday and this will shake up our forecast.

Despite the fact that we have a front moving in on Wednesday, we’ll still keep showers and a rumble of thunder in the forecast along and ahead of the front. High temperatures will jump up to the middle/upper 80s and of course it will be muggy.

Fall begins Wednesday afternoon and by Thursday, it will feel like it. Drier air and more sunshine by Thursday afternoon and the best part will be daytime highs in the middle 70s. A cool and crisp start to Friday with overnight temperatures dipping into the middle 50!

Sunny skies and comfortable temperatures will last through the rest of the week and into the weekend.