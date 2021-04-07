Staying warm but becoming a little bit unsettled.

Strong high pressure is the reason why we have been able to enjoy outside actives and despite the high pollen count, it has been nice! Temperatures reached the upper 70s to low 80s with an abundance of sunshine.

The high pressure block will continue today but slowly break down allowing us to see a little bit more in high cloud cover, especially during the afternoon. By the evening, thicker clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Highs today will reach the 80s once again.

A cold front will move in on Thursday but showers chances look isolated during the late morning and early afternoon. A few storms may contain gusty winds but the overall severe threat continues to look low. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present on Friday but again the severe threat looks low.

Weather Aware on Saturday as the actual cold front moves through, storms along the front could contain strong winds and heavy rain. The best chance to see storms will be during the late morning through the early evening.