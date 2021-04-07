 

Staying warm but becoming a little bit unsettled.

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Strong high pressure is the reason why we have been able to enjoy outside actives and despite the high pollen count, it has been nice! Temperatures reached the upper 70s to low 80s with an abundance of sunshine.

The high pressure block will continue today but slowly break down allowing us to see a little bit more in high cloud cover, especially during the afternoon. By the evening, thicker clouds will increase ahead of a cold front. Highs today will reach the 80s once again. 

A cold front will move in on Thursday but showers chances look isolated during the late morning and early afternoon. A few storms may contain gusty winds but the overall severe threat continues to look low. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be present on Friday but again the severe threat looks low.

Weather Aware on Saturday as the actual cold front moves through, storms along the front could contain strong winds and heavy rain. The best chance to see storms will be during the late morning through the early evening. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

85° / 60°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 85° 60°

Thursday

78° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 71% 78° 64°

Friday

75° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 85% 75° 62°

Saturday

70° / 61°
Heavy Thunderstorms
Heavy Thunderstorms 79% 70° 61°

Sunday

75° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 75° 51°

Monday

80° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 80° 57°

Tuesday

80° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 80° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

6 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

7 AM
Clear
2%
52°

52°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
52°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°

63°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

69°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
69°

76°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

5 AM
Cloudy
18%
61°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories