COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure continues to hold strong; this means our forecast will continue to stay dry with sun and clouds and warm temperatures. Highs for Thursday will reach the low 80s to a few middle 80s, a southwest breeze around 15 mph will be present during the afternoon and early evening.

Even warmer on Friday with a little more cloud cover during the morning then some sunshine during the late afternoon and early evening. A gusty southwest wind around 20 mph will pick up through the afternoon and early evening.