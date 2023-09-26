Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Warm today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for some, this is roughly 5 degrees above average for this time of the year. A stalled-out front will allow moisture to move into the area, this will kick up a few isolated showers and possibly a rumble of thunder this afternoon and evening. Not a widespread event as only a select few will see a shower but you may want to have an umbrella handy for afternoon errands.

Most of Wednesday will remain cloudy thanks to the stalled-out front, a few isolated showers will be possible in the morning and throughout the day. High temperatures will be rather cool with most of the area in the low 80s.

By Thursday, the front will clear the area, look for more sunshine by the afternoon and early evening. Behind the front, drier air and seasonable temperatures will move in just in time for Friday and the weekend.