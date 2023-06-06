Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Our forecast remains fair with only a few chances for a pop-up shower or storm but nothing substantial to dampen plans or activities. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with a pop-up shower or storm.

The best chance for us to see any showers or storms will come in the way of a few disturbances, the first on Thursday with the best chance for showers and storms of the week and then the next coming the end of the weekend into early next week.

High temperatures will stay seasonable throughout the forecast period so expect highs to reach the upper 80s to low 90s.