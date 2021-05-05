 

Staying Weather Aware, cold front arrives this afternoon

7 Day Forecast

Still keeping a chance for a shower or storm south of Columbus today with the best chance just after midday, majority of the rain and storms looks to stay south of the News 3 viewing area. We still have a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5 for Columbus and areas south, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Rain or storms will wrap up by the second half of the day and we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds by the late evening.

Thursday through the weekend:
Dry with more sun on Thursday into the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up too. Expect highs to stay in the middle 70s on Thursday but reaching the upper 80s by Mother’s day.

Early next week:
Becoming unsettled once again with a chance for more showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s by Monday then becoming slightly cooler on Tuesday.

Wednesday

79° / 55°
Cloudy
Cloudy 19% 79° 55°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Saturday

79° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 79° 56°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 86° 66°

Monday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 62% 77° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 63°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 80° 63°

