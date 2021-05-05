Staying Weather Aware, cold front arrives this afternoon

Still keeping a chance for a shower or storm south of Columbus today with the best chance just after midday, majority of the rain and storms looks to stay south of the News 3 viewing area. We still have a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5 for Columbus and areas south, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats.

Rain or storms will wrap up by the second half of the day and we’ll begin to see decreasing clouds by the late evening.

Thursday through the weekend:

Dry with more sun on Thursday into the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm up too. Expect highs to stay in the middle 70s on Thursday but reaching the upper 80s by Mother’s day.