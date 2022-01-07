Steady warm-up before Sunday front brings showers & storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend overall weather pattern remains unchanged as temperatures again drop below freezing to start the day for Saturday. A few clouds build in throughout the day on Saturday as temperatures warm to near 60.

A cold front arrives for the second half of the weekend bringing more showers and storms to the two-state region. The timing of the frontal system will bring most of the rainfall late in the evening on Sunday into the overnight hours on Monday.

Monday we see clearing with more colder air arriving behind it. Temperatures again dip back to near freezing Tuesday morning with sunny skies. Midweek sees a return of mostly to partly sunny skies before we see another frontal system arriving just before next weekend.