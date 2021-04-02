 

Still below average but gradually warming up this weekend.

7 Day Forecast

High pressure will remain in the forecast today through at least the next 6 days so expect dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Today will be unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s with less wind. Another chilly night as we dip back down into the low to middle 30s but we’ll rebound to the middle 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Beautiful forecast for Easter Sunday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Warming up to the low 80s by the middle of next week, the next chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be Thursday.

Friday

59° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 35°

Saturday

64° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 64° 38°

Sunday

71° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 43°

Monday

75° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 75° 48°

Tuesday

79° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 79° 53°

Wednesday

81° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 81° 61°

Thursday

80° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

57°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

47°

11 PM
Clear
1%
47°

45°

12 AM
Clear
1%
45°

43°

1 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
1%
42°

40°

3 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

4 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

5 AM
Clear
2%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

7 AM
Clear
2%
36°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
36°

