High pressure will remain in the forecast today through at least the next 6 days so expect dry conditions with plenty of sunshine. Today will be unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s with less wind. Another chilly night as we dip back down into the low to middle 30s but we’ll rebound to the middle 60s on Saturday afternoon.
Beautiful forecast for Easter Sunday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Warming up to the low 80s by the middle of next week, the next chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be Thursday.
Still below average but gradually warming up this weekend.
