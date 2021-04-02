Still below average but gradually warming up this weekend.

A quieter weather pattern shaping up across the southeast as we wrap up the week. High pressure continues to build in behind cold front that moved through the region Thursday. Chilly temperatures will stick around through Friday with a cold start to the day with readings dipping to near freezing. Some areas, especially towards the north will likely see sub-freezing temperatures which is why a Freeze Warning has been issued for crops and sensitive vegetation that has already been planted. The Freeze Warning runs through Friday at 10 AM.

Saturday will likely see areas of patchy frost with temperatures dipping back into the low 30s, but by the afternoon our warming trend begins. Still below average, mid to upper 60s are back as we enjoy a very pleasant Easter Weekend. Easter Sunday will be warmer with 70s returning.