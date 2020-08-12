Still hot but some changes are on the way

Still hot today but some changes are on the way to our forecast, we’ll see more showers and storms along with cooler temperatures. 

Don’t expect much of a difference for today however as highs stay in the middle 90s and showers and storms stay more isolated. When we don’t have a shower or storm, it could easily feel like the triple digits so be sure to take necessary heat precautions. 

Changes in our forecast will begin tomorrow as we’ll see a little bit more cloud cover and an increased chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will allow temperatures to cool to the low 90s, which is actually average for this time of the year. We’ll stay unsettled for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend with a chance for scattered showers and storms and temperatures at or slightly below average. 

Tropics:
A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen into our next tropical storm over the next couple of days. This would become Tropical Storm Josephine, the next name on our list. As it moves west it will weaken a little due to not so favorable environment so it is a little early to talk about any type of impact this may have on the US.

Wednesday

95° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

90° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 90° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

86° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 72°

Sunday

89° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 89° 71°

Monday

90° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 90° 70°

Tuesday

90° / 70°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 90° 70°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
94°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

83°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
81°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
76°

