COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We will continue to stay dry and calm despite the fact that we will have a little more clouds during the late afternoon and evening. High pressure will continue to influence our forecast over the coming days so rain chances will be very slim despite an increase of clouds today and Thursday morning.

More sunshine and warmer for Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s, this warming trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend. Expect dry, sunny and very warm temperatures this weekend with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 80s, especially on Sunday.

Rain chances remain very low this week but it looks like we’ll have a system swing through early next week. A few showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder late Monday but the best chance looks to be on Tuesday. Even though we’ve added showers in the forecast, this system doesn’t appear to be a big one that would bring any significant weather. Of course, with it being April, any storm system that swings through the region will need to be watched.