Storm system brings cold air to the region for the start of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After a long persistent stretch of warm weather we finally see a cool down coming for the upcoming week.

Through the overnight showers taper off and colder air starts to settle in as temperatures bottom out to the low to mid 30s by Monday morning. Monday afternoon, we will see clearer skies, but much colder temperatures. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the 40s with a brisk northwest wind gusting at times up to 25-30 mph.

A gradual warm up through midweek as temperatures return to more seasonable conditions. Clouds slowly build in ahead of our next cold front set to arrive Thursday with a few showers. This system brings another cool down to the the two-state region for Friday.