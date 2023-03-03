COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Powerful storm system clears the area late Friday leaving a very nice and pleasant weekend with just a light breeze.

Saturday and Sunday will be calmer with more pleasant temperatures, but that will be short lived as next week we see readings climb back to near 80 with a steady increase of moisture.

A few showers and storms return Tuesday as a weak boundary moves in from the north and weakens, but the chance of showers will remain in the forecast for the end of the week.

We will watch from an area of low pressure to develop along that boundary as it moves eastwards pulling in more moisture for next weekend in the extended forecast.