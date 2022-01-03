Storm system exits leaving behind wind and cold; Wind Advisory through midday.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The dynamic system that brought severe weather Saturday and Sunday is now starting to exit the region but the cold and wind will be left behind.

Winds will remain gusty through at least the first half of the day with a wind advisory in place through midday. Expect sustained winds up to 20 mph but gust up to 30-40 mph, this may cause down tree limbs and branches. Winds should subside by the second half of the day as clouds decrease and temperatures slowly warm up to the upper 40s.

We’ll gradually warm up over the next couple of days, nearing the low 60s by Wednesday. Next chance for showers will come by the end of the week.