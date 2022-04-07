COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Now that storms are out, we’ll have a calmer and cooler forecast today and into the weekend. The pesky cold front that has brought multiple waves of storms over the last few days has pushed through and temperatures will gradually fall this morning behind it.

Clouds will begin to decrease this morning and we’ll see more sunshine for the second half of the day. Expect high temperatures to warm back up but will be cooler and only in the low 70s.

Windy and cool Friday and into the weekend with winds gusting up to 30 at times for Friday. High temperatures over the next two days will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year.