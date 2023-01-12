COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Strong storm system that brought damaging winds and tornadoes has quickly moved out of the News 3 viewing area. As the cold front moves through winds will start to become breezy gusting out of the northwest around 15-20 mph.

Through the day Friday, temperatures will be quite chilly and will struggle to warm out of the 40s with that stout northwest wind. Clouds will be pesky and slow to move out until this weekend.

Temperatures this weekend will remain chilly with sub-freezing readings by Saturday morning and 50s by the afternoon.

Warmer by Monday with partly sunny skies, before we track another wet patter setting up for midweek.