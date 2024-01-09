COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Storms have moved out the News 3 viewing area after bringing very gusty winds and torrential rainfall that lead to some limbs and weaken trees to fall and areas of localized flash flooding.

The rest of the afternoon looks breezy and chilly as temperatures drop behind the passage of the cold front. Readings will fall into the 50s with a few breaks in the clouds. Tonight, under mostly clear skies temperatures will fall into the mid 30s.

Wednesday remains chilly under a blanket of high level clouds. Staying cool throughout Thursday morning before temperatures climb above average for Thursday afternoon.

Our next system arrives for Friday with more unsettled weather in the forecast. Scattered showers and storms will be likely again. Timing and threats remain fluid at this point, but much colder air will accompany the passage of this front with a cold weekend in store.