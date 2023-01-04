COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and storms continue to move out through the day Wednesday. We will be mostly cloudy through late morning before we see sunny skies by the evening.

Calmer and more seasonal as we wrap up the week with sunny skies as temperatures dip into the low 60s and upper 50s.

First half of the weekend will be sunny and quiet before a weak system pushes through late Sunday into Monday bringing just a few showers to the area.

Temperatures remain seasonal with temperatures in the morning near 40 and afternoon highs near 60.