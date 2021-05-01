 

Storms arrive late Sunday, staying warm and unsettled till midweek

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pattern shift starts Sunday with more clouds throughout the day and closely watching a squall line that will move across the state of Alabama into our region late Sunday evening. This storm complex could bring some gusty winds to east Alabama just before midnight as it weakens but continuing to move eastward.

Unsettled pattern remains for the start of next week with plenty of rainfall chances. Isolated to scattered showers and storms each day with a greater chance to see widespread rainfall Wednesday with the approaching cold front. During this unsettled three day pattern we will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s before cooling off to the 70s by the end of the week.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

78° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 78° 61°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 7% 85° 67°

Monday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 82° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 66% 86° 68°

Wednesday

79° / 60°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 79° 60°

Thursday

79° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 18% 79° 55°

Friday

75° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 75° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
1%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
64°

63°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
63°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
62°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
5%
64°

67°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
67°

70°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
70°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
73°

78°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
83°

84°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
84°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

7 PM
Cloudy
7%
81°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories