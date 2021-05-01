Storms arrive late Sunday, staying warm and unsettled till midweek

Pattern shift starts Sunday with more clouds throughout the day and closely watching a squall line that will move across the state of Alabama into our region late Sunday evening. This storm complex could bring some gusty winds to east Alabama just before midnight as it weakens but continuing to move eastward.

Unsettled pattern remains for the start of next week with plenty of rainfall chances. Isolated to scattered showers and storms each day with a greater chance to see widespread rainfall Wednesday with the approaching cold front. During this unsettled three day pattern we will see temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s before cooling off to the 70s by the end of the week.