Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Taking a final look at your forecast this evening.



WEATHER AWARE: 2 AM-5 AM: Thursday morning our risk is lowering and it still appears to be off to the west of I-85 and all of Bullock, Macon, Lee, and Chambers Counties. The line weakens considerably to more significant winds up to 40 mph.



Despite this weakening we must remain Weather Aware for east Alabama and that we are still experiencing unsettled conditions.



Very little rainfall for the region. I’m not seeing delays for businesses or schools at this time.



The Easter weekend forecast will still have windows for Saturday morning and Sunday morning for no rain but in the afternoon we will have scattered showers and a few storms in the region or a bit unsettled without severe weather