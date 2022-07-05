Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-More showers and storms in the forecast today as a weak boundary continues to influence our forecast. A few storms may bubble up around midday with the better chance coming in the afternoon and evening or during peak heating. High temperatures today will top out in the low 90s for most but upper 80s for those who get rain and storms.



Storm coverage or the amount of storms will drop by the middle of the week, this will allow temperatures to warm up to the middle 90s but it will feel closer to the triple digits by the afternoon and evening. Heat advisory for our east Alabama counties through Wednesday night for heat index values up to 106 degrees.



Storms, heat and humidity will continue through the rest of the weekend and into the weekend. Storm chances will be better than others and not everyone will see rain but it will be best to keep the umbrella handy.