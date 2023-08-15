Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- We are weather aware through later this evening. Showers and storms along this line have been severe. A tremendous amount of lightning and damaging wind along with a history of toppled-over trees and even a lightning strike, which caused an apartment fire in Stockbridge.

Storms along this line are associated with this cool front that has plenty of dry air behind this line. This will be the trend in our extended forecast, with more stable conditions and only a very short time for cooler-than-average temperatures through Thursday.

This extended forecast still looks great for planning, however, we need to keep a watchful eye on the Gulf of Mexico since the long-range models hint at a tropical wave in the northern portion of the Gulf.