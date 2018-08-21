Storms first, then an amazing shot of some sunshine-less humid weather
Tuesday night:
There's just enough energy and southwest shear over these past few hours for pockets of damaging wind...This is typical with a tilted cool front, with much cooler drier air aloft, slamming into this warm humid air mass. It'll take only a few elevated (strong) storms to provide downburst winds.
Wednesday-Weekend:
The frontal system sweeps through the region, with much drier air behind it. This will allow better cooling for the next two overnights. Easily we may experience upper 60s across east central Alabama for Wednesday morning, then we’ll experience some outlying areas dipping down into the mid-60s to upper 60s. Daytime high readings will remain into the upper 80s. A bit breezy at times Wednesday from the west and sunshine will finally be the majority over the clouds.
