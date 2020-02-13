Storms likely this morning then breezy with falling temperatures.

A line of storms will likely move through the area between 6-9 AM eastern or 5-8 AM central time, heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely as this line pulls through so be prepared for a soggy morning commute.

Rain should wrap up around lunch time then the big story will be the wind and the temperatures. Expect falling temperatures throughout the morning and afternoon, we’ll reach the low 60s by 4 pm but also, we’ll have gusty northwest winds around 20-25 mph and this will make the low 60s feel more like the 50s.

Decreasing clouds overnight, beautiful but cool and breezy on Valentines Day.