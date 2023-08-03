5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Becoming unsettled in the forecast as several disturbances will affect the region through the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in later this evening as a Mesoscale Convective System drops in from the north. Damaging winds and torrential rainfall will be the primary hazards with this system.

Weather pattern remains under northwest flow aloft with showers and storms remaining in the forecast through Friday morning and potentially another round of storms by the afternoon and evening. Saturday another round of storms will be likely before the upper air pattern starts to flatten out.

Weather pattern transitions from northwest flow aloft to zonal (east to west); however, the chance of isolated showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the extended as several shortwaves of energy moves through.

Temperature wise we will remain close to several averages for morning lows and afternoon highs.