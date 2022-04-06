COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front moves through the region during the overnight hours bringing our threat for storms and severe weather to an end along with bringing a cooler and drier weather pattern to the region.

Breezier conditions will start to pick up on the backside of this area of low pressure as we see below average temperatures through the end of the week.

Heading into the weekend morning lows will dip into the upper 30s across a good majority of the region with northern counties seeing temperatures dip into the mid 30s.

Temperatures rebound next week as they return more seasonable. A few showers and storms move back into the forecast by Tuesday with a few showers and storms.