COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cooler forecast ahead after the passage of a cold front on Sunday evening. Temperatures will dip into the 40s with mostly cloudy skies, but throughout the day Monday clouds will steadily decrease with readings only climbing into the low 60s.

As high pressure builds in and temperatures drop, patchy frost will be possible along with near freezing temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Afternoon temperatures gradually warm to seasonal averages by Thursday with 70s finally returning.

Another storm system arrives late on Friday with afternoon and evening showers and storms. This system lingers into Saturday morning with a few showers, before bringing another shot of cooler readings.