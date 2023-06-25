COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Reprieve from the showers and storms will come to an end this evening as we track our next rainfall chance with a thunderstorm complex that will move through. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

There is some uncertainty whether a secondary MCS will move into the area overnight and into Monday morning. At this time, rain chances seem to be backing off for Monday afternoon and evening, but kept an isolated chance just in case.

A cool front slides into the southeast and fully clears the area by Tuesday morning. This brings drier conditions back to the region for the mid week as temperatures continue to trend warmer. By late week we will likely see readings in the mid to upper 90s, but a few us will cool off as stray showers and storms move into the forecast.