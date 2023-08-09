5:30 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Warm and humid across the region this afternoon and evening while we are tracking our next chance of showers and storms.

Heat Advisory posted for our Alabama counties through Thursday night along with Clay and Quitman Counties on the Georgia side through tonight for heat index values up to 109ºF.

Thunderstorm threat through this evening will be stray to isolated while bulk of the energy remains north and moving into north Georgia late this evening. Another more potent surge of energy arrives by Thursday morning across Alabama and Georgia. Isolated showers and storms possible with this round.

Another round of thunderstorms returns Friday morning while we remain in an unsettled weather pattern as high pressure builds out west helping to reinforce northwest flow aloft. Moreover, thunderstorm complexes will be likely through the weekend.

Temperatures through the forecast period will be near to above average with readings in the mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs. Overnight lows will be close to seasonal averages in the mid 70s.