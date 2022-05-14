COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cut off low that has been dominate the past several days is finally gone and have returned back to a summer-like stagnant pattern for the rest of the weekend. Seasonable temperatures through the overnight with afternoon highs climbing to near 90 degrees for Sunday afternoon and a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

A weak boundary will move into the region Monday, but overall confidence on shower activity is very low with this boundary. We will however transition back to a zonal pattern for middle portions of the week as temperatures climb into the mid to low 90s.

Atlantic high pressure builds in from the east and that will help usher in more humidity as we see some gulf moisture pushed into the region by Friday and the upcoming weekend.