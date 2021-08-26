Stray shower or storm possible today; Watching the tropics in the extended forecast.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – No major changes in our forecast other than a little drier today compared to Wednesday. A few stray showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s.

Keeping this forecast for the remaining of the week and into the weekend, expect highs to stay seasonable with most of the New 3 viewing area in the low 90s.

Tracking the tropics:

High probably of a tropical depression or storm in the central Caribbean over the next 48 hours to 5 days, this will be named Ida when it develops. Current forecast trends show a tropical system developing and then moving into the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Until we get an actual storm to form, overall track and intensity will be uncertain but areas from Texas to Mississippi will need to pay close attention.