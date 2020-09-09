Stray shower possible today but rain chances increase by the end of the week

Overall today is trending just a little drier, a stalled out front off the coast of Georgia will continue to usher in clouds from the east but a high pressure will act like a block from any big rain chances. A stray shower will be possible mainly after 4 PM but even that chance looks low at the moment.

As the disturbance lingers and the high breaks down, we’ll begin to see an increase in humidity and a chance for more isolated showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. While the chance for rain is present, the coverage amount will be less compared to what we could see by Friday and through the weekend. Despite cloud cover we’ll still see high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 which is average for this time of the year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the weekend and early next week as a couple of fronts slide across the area. Most of us we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80s with a few low 90s.