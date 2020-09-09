Stray shower possible today but rain chances increase by the end of the week

7 Day Forecast

Overall today is trending just a little drier, a stalled out front off the coast of Georgia will continue to usher in clouds from the east but a high pressure will act like a block from any big rain chances. A stray shower will be possible mainly after 4 PM but even that chance looks low at the moment. 

As the disturbance lingers and the high breaks down, we’ll begin to see an increase in humidity and a chance for more isolated showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. While the chance for rain is present, the coverage amount will be less compared to what we could see by Friday and through the weekend. Despite cloud cover we’ll still see high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 which is average for this time of the year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible by the weekend and early next week as a couple of fronts slide across the area. Most of us we’ll see high temperatures in the upper 80s with a few low 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

90° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 90° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Friday

90° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 80% 90° 73°

Saturday

89° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 74°

Sunday

87° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 87° 73°

Monday

88° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 88° 72°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 85° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

81°

9 PM
Clear
0%
81°

79°

10 PM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

11 PM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

Trending Stories