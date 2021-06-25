Stray showers through the weekend; temperatures back near 90

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Looking like a beautiful and mostly sunny day throughout the area. We aren’t expecting it to be a wash out as far as precipitation goes for today so today is the day to go out and enjoy the Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80’s as we head into the evening hours tonight.

As we head into the weekend, starting with Saturday, the front in south Georgia will begin to break down and we will see more moisture come in from the Atlantic. Because of this, along with the increase temperatures, we could see stray showers in the afternoon and evening hours for Saturday.

Sunday is looking pretty like Saturday in that we will have moisture continuing to come from the Atlantic and thus we could continue to see stray showers by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rise this weekend, reaching into the low 90’s by Sunday afternoon.