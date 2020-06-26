Stray showers today as temperatures begin to warm back up

Rain coverage today will be a less than the last couple of days, as just a few stray showers will be possible this afternoon and then again this evening. Any showers that we have will end before midnight leaving us under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We will actually keep low rain chances into this weekend and early next week as well with stray showers Saturday evening through Sunday and again on Monday. Rain chances will ramp up once again by the middle of next week.

Our temperatures will begin to warm up starting today through Tuesday of next week, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s which is average for this time of the year. With our rain chances going up for the middle of next week, our temperatures will go down. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday stay in the upper 80s.