COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Only a few showers and storms on radar this afternoon and evening so Friday night football is looking really good although conditions will still be humid tonight across the region. Still can’t rule out one or two showers and storms tonight.

Tracking a drier forecast as we head into the weekend with only a few stray showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures return back to the low 90s, which is seasonable for late August.

Next week, not changing a whole lot as a weak front tries to push through the region midweek. Expect stray showers and storms during the afternoon and evening with highs near 90s for the coming week. High pressure builds in from the east and will be a big player in the extended forecast heading into Labor Day Weekend.

Keeping a watchful eye on the tropics with a disturbance in the Caribbean which has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. High pressure continues to build locally, helping to keep the system towards our south and west over the coming week with likely impacts along the Texas and Mexico coast.