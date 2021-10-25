Stray storm possible this evening but a better chance comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The streak of dry weather will come to an end as we track two cold fronts that will advance across the News 3 viewing area.

The first front will come this afternoon and evening, a brief shower or stray storm not out of the question after 2 PM. The risk for severe weather will stay well to our northeast, mainly confined to the extreme northeastern part of Georgia and the Carolinas. Temperatures will cool behind the front to the middle 70s with some sunshine for Tuesday.

A second and more robust system will pull through late Wednesday into Thursday, this will give us the chance for some strong to possibly severe storms. We are WEATHER AWARE as damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Behind the front, cooler temperatures will move in for the end of the week and weekend. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 60s with overnight temperatures in the 40s.