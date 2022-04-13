COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Dry, warm and breezy today with a south wind between 10-15 mph. A complex of storms will pull out of Mississippi this morning, it will fizzle out but a few passing showers/sprinkles not out of the question. We’ll have more cloud cover today with a few sunny breaks at times, especially during the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will continue to reach the low to middle 80s.

A strong cold front that produced severe weather in Iowa will begin to pull out of the plains and into the Midwest and south. This front will bring severe weather with portions of Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri. This area has the greatest chance for storms to produce strong winds, large hail and tornadoes.

The cold front will weaken and approach our area early Thursday morning, a few showers and storms will be possible between 2 AM- 10 AM. The overall severe risk remains low but a few robust storms may produce gusty winds.

A break in between system on Friday and then a chance for a few showers Saturday through early next week.