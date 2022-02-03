Strong cold front pushes east, rain and thunderstorms move in tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A strong cold front that brought rain, snow and ice to the Central plains and the Midwest continues to move east causing major travel issues. We will stay on the warm side of this system so expect temperatures to reach the middle 70s with a few passing showers through a majority of the day.

A line of storms will develop in eastern Mississippi to western Alabama and push east through the evening. We should expect storms to arrive after 6 PM with heavy rain and gusty winds possible, a slight risk of severe weather possible in western Alabama with a marginal risk extending into extreme eastern Alabama.

Again, gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible but heavy rain continues to be the primary threat. The heaviest will move out by early Friday morning but scattered showers will linger through most of the day on Friday as temperatures reach the middle 60s.