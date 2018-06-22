Strong storms possible late today and this evening

7 Day Forecast

Today--Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday Night--Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday--A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 101. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Saturday Night--Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Sunday--Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Sunday Night--Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Monday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Monday Night--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Tuesday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Tuesday Night--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Wednesday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Wednesday Night--A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Thursday--A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
