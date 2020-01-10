Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

A few light showers and sprinkles will be possible late this afternoon and evening, severe weather is not expected but that will all change on Saturday.

Cloudy, mild and breezy with a few light showers and sprinkles early Saturday morning through about lunchtime. I do not expect any of this activity to be severe and in fact I do not expect all of us to see showers Saturday morning.

Saturday 2 PM – 9PM: A line of storms will begin to move into western Alabama as early as 1 PM central time and will move to the east. A few storms may form well out ahead of this line and will need to be watched closely for severe weather. The main line or “squall line” looks to approach the Chattahoochee Valley by 7/6 PM central time. Damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes are possible with any storms that form out ahead of the squall line and within the line.

Storms will exit the viewing area after 10 PM and we’ll start to dry out for Sunday.