Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The stalled front is draped across east central; Alabama and west central Georgia. Because of this, we are seeing an unstable atmosphere with more humidity and cloud cover.

The readings remain in the 80s and even upper 70s thanks to the rain and lack of sunshine.

This setup means we will see occasional waves along the front that will trigger heavy showers at times, with fewer chances for severe weather.

This weekend we are going to see a more sluggish pattern but this does not mean we will see widespread storms only a few stray storms.