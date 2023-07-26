6:00PM Update:

5:30PM Update:

5:00PM Update:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Late this evening just a few of us are seeing a few showers and/or storms as we remain under weak high pressure.

High pressure will continue to strengthen from the west along with the Bermuda High across the Atlantic as we go throughout the rest of this week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, heat index values will be just on the other side of the century while humidity levels slowly uptick. We could see some areas go under heat advisory criteria by Friday.

Over the weekend and for the start of the week, high pressure weakens and lets in a few weak disturbances, so we will introduce a stray shower or storm into the forecast with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 90s.

Rainfall chances remain low in the forecast for the start of the week as the overall weather pattern remains unchanged. High pressure continues to strengthen mid to late next week.