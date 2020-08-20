Stuck in this unsettled pattern as the tropics stay active

Still stuck in this unsettled weather pattern which will let more showers and storms into the forecast for Friday. A few could be on the strong to severe side much like they were today. This pattern will last through the weekend with mostly cloudy skies before weak high pressure takes over and the stalled frontal system washes away.

The big talker is the tropics. We have two systems, TD 13 and TD 14. They will likely become Laura and Marco over the coming days. Both of these systems will likely end up in the Gulf of Mexico impacted pretty much all of the gulf coast states. TD 13 is forecasted to become a hurricane by next week and possibly making landfall along south Florida. TD 14 will move across the Yucatan Peninsula with a likely landfall along Texas or Louisiana.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

84° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 70°

Friday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 70°

Saturday

87° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 87° 70°

Sunday

86° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 72°

Monday

88° / 74°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 88° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 88° 73°

