Stying dry through the weekend but our next chance for showers comes Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)-Cold front number one has moved out of the News 3 viewing area leaving behind cooler and breezy conditions. We reached 77 degrees on Thursday and today we’ll be about 10-15 degrees cooler with highs only in the low to middle 60s with an abundance of sunshine.

We’ll stay cool and dry on Saturday and then slightly warmer on Sunday as we set ahead of our next cold front. Unlike Thursday’s cold front, this one on Monday will give us a better chance for a few showers and a bigger blast of cooler air. We’ll struggle to get out of the 50s by Tuesday with plenty of sunshine but we will slowly warm back up to the middle 50s by Thanksgiving.