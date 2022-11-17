COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chilly weather pattern continues tonight as temperatures fall below freezing all while a dry front moves through overnight helping to reinforce chilly afternoon temperatures for Friday and the weekend.

Mostly to partly sunny over the weekend as overnight temperatures warm just above freezing while afternoon temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s. High pressure builds in over the second half of the weekend and first part of the week before we start to see changes around Thanksgiving.

A gulf system will brush our region with a few showers on Tuesday with temperatures holding near 60 degrees.

Any rainfall that we receive will be beneficial as we continue to see abnormally dry conditions primarily across our Georgia counties. So far for the year, we are in a rainfall deficit of 2.74” at the Columbus Airport.

At the moment we will be rain free for Thanksgiving Day with a cold front arriving on Black Friday with another shot of some showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.