COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Streak of sub-freezing mornings turns to three with many areas seeing the upper 20s and low 30s again this morning. However, a warm-up is on the way along with saying goodbye to the freezing temperatures.

High pressure continues to influence our weather pattern for the most part through the end of the week, but a few weak shortwaves will help increase cloud cover across the southeast, but rain chances will hold off as we track a pacific storm system that will arrive for Christmas.

Temperatures continue to warm and build on one another each day. Going from the upper 50s for highs this afternoon to the mid to upper 60s over the weekend. We finally seem to break that streak of weekend rain, but the price we pay for that is rainfall on Christmas Day.

Soaking rains come in with that pacific storm system bringing in scattered showers to the region. Rain will likely last all day Monday and into Tuesday with a few lingering light showers.

As the storm system pulls out we will see some moisture wrap around the area of low pressure towards the midweek which will keep the clouds and even a few light showers possible.