COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting off cold and sub-freezing across the two-state region this region with temperatures in the low 30s and even mid to upper 20s in some of the rural outlying areas. Expect widespread frost if you head out early this morning.

Through the day expect a warm up under sunny skies, less wind, and more pleasant conditions. Temperatures will nose close to 60 degrees by this afternoon with some late evening high clouds moving in ahead of a weak frontal system that will bring in more cold air for the week ahead.

Monday’s rain chances have disappeared in the forecast as the front continues to weaken, but it will help usher in more cold air with below average readings. However another quick moving system arrives midweek with another brush with some late evening showers.

A better chance of rain arrives next weekend with scattered showers while temperatures remaining in the 30s throughout the mornings with afternoon highs in the mid 50s through the forecast period.