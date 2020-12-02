 

Sub-freezing temps this morning, but the warming trend starts today

7 Day Forecast

Starting off colder this morning across the region, but we expect a quicker warm up to begin today as we will climb back into the 50s and the warming trend continues as we go throughout the remainder of this week.

We are tracking another storm system that will move into the southeast Friday bringing isolated showers with it. This set up does not appear to provide any severe wether potential or colder air behind it, but we will still watch it to see how things develop. With the mostly cloudy to overcast skies and rain chance temperatures will warm into the mid 60s, by far this warmest day of the forecast period.

After this system moves out, some morning clouds for Saturday, but the weekend overall will be great with highs in the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunny skies. A dry frontal boundary moves through Sunday into Monday helping to keep us sunny as high pressure builds in for the start of next week.

Wednesday

58° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 58° 30°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 48°

Friday

63° / 44°
Rain
Rain 70% 63° 44°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 56° 37°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 57° 36°

Monday

54° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 55° 34°

Hourly Forecast

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

11 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
45°

