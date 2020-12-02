Sub-freezing temps this morning, but the warming trend starts today

Starting off colder this morning across the region, but we expect a quicker warm up to begin today as we will climb back into the 50s and the warming trend continues as we go throughout the remainder of this week.

We are tracking another storm system that will move into the southeast Friday bringing isolated showers with it. This set up does not appear to provide any severe wether potential or colder air behind it, but we will still watch it to see how things develop. With the mostly cloudy to overcast skies and rain chance temperatures will warm into the mid 60s, by far this warmest day of the forecast period.

After this system moves out, some morning clouds for Saturday, but the weekend overall will be great with highs in the mid to upper 50s and plenty of sunny skies. A dry frontal boundary moves through Sunday into Monday helping to keep us sunny as high pressure builds in for the start of next week.